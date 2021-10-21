USAID Delivers on Prosper Africa Goals with Africa Trade and Investment Program

Today, Administrator Samantha Power announced the launch of USAID’s new Africa Trade and Investment program at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Ministerial. The continent-wide program is USAID’s flagship effort under the Prosper Africa initiative and will expand and accelerate two-way trade and investment between African nations and the United States. The program helps to fulfill the promise of the global Build Back Better World Partnership with the G7 and earlier commitments to increase two-way trade and investment. Since June 2019, USAID has supported African and U.S. businesses and investors in closing more than $2.8 billion in new exports and investments, and built a deal pipeline of more than $10 billion. The new program is expected to generate thousands of African and American jobs and deliver billions in exports and investments by 2026.