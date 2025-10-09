LemFi Launches AI-powered “Send Now, Pay Later” Service, Combining Credit and Remittances for UK Immigrants

LemFi , the leading AI-powered international payments platform dedicated to building financial products and services for immigrant communities, today announced the launch of Send Now, Pay Later (SNPL), a credit-powered remittance product that allows its UK customers to use their LemFi credit line to send money home to their families when they need it most.

For the millions of immigrants in the UK who send nearly £10 billion back home annually, there is often a timing mismatch between unexpected expenses and local earning cycles. This can force them to delay pivotal transfers home or turn to unregulated, expensive credit solutions. Since traditional remittance providers typically require immediate payment, Send Now, Pay Later aims to address this critical pain point and provide vital service to customers who are new to the country and have a limited UK credit history.

Powering SNPL is LemFi’s Ensemble AI model, which combines multiple data sources to inform credit decisions, including national credit bureaus, open banking data, and the company’s own remittance data, to help determine credit limits and repayment structures. This intelligent system also automatically adjusts depending on the individual customer’s journey and available data points, determining the required data points based on the customer’s circumstances and then offering risk-adjusted credit based on the available data.