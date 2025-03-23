Flora, Delta Paper Mill Celebrate Serwaa Amihere as they renew her Ambassadorship in Grand Style

Flora, the leading tissue brand by Delta Paper Mill, has reaffirmed its partnership with broadcaster and brand ambassador Serwaa Amihere, renewing her contract in an intimate celebration at the plush Imperial Peking Chinese Restaurant on Thursday, 20 March 2025.Serwaa Amihere is the brand ambassador Flora Tissues, Flora Kids, Tango Prime Washing Powder and Top Choco.

Representing the brand for four years, Amihere in an interview with Pulse expressed her excitement about the journey and her continued commitment to the brand. Reflecting on her experience, she highlighted the impact of Flora's street activations, saying,

Every time we've done the street activations, they've been amazing because I get to see how much people love the brand. I underestimated how much they use it. We’re in traffic, and we see almost every car has a Flora box of tissues in it. People stop and say, ‘Hey, we use Flora tissues.’ It’s a great feeling.

She also shared heartwarming encounters with different people during these activations, noting,

You meet all sorts of people—professionals, taxi drivers, structural drivers, policemen, military officers—all telling me they love Flora tissues. It’s very touching.

Speaking on her contract renewal, Serwaa expressed her gratitude:

“I’m really looking forward to this new phase, and I’m very grateful to the brand for believing in me. I stand to be corrected, but I don’t know of any brand that has worked with an ambassador for four years. If there is, that’s great, but I believe I am the first. There’s a lot of work ahead, and I’m looking forward to doing even more.”

Commendations for Serwaa’s Dedication

Marketing Manager for Flora, Barbara Incoom, praised Serwaa’s hard work and dedication.

She puts herself into it. Someone once told me, ‘Oh, I thought the company was hers.’ And at UPSA, someone said, ‘I thought Flora was hers the way she represents it.’ Four years with the brand is not easy. We call her morning, afternoon, evening—short notice, long notice—and she always shows up.

Other brand ambassadors in attendance, including veteran actor Fred Amugi, gospel musician Piesie Esther, Tessy, and Asiedua, also commended Serwaa for her remarkable work in promoting Flora over the years.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the event was the presence of baby Asesewaa, the newest face of Flora Diapers, who charmed guests with her innocent smile.

Flora’s Commitment to a Lasting Partnership

Flora and by large Delta Paper Mill have expressed their desire to continue working with Serwaa for many more years.Delta Paper Mill Ltd (DPM) has been a key player in Ghana’s tissue industry since its establishment in 2009. Operating from a state-of-the-art 5,700-square-metre factory in the Motorway Industrial Area, Tema, the company produces high-quality toilet rolls, napkins, facial tissues, pocket tissues,chocolate and washing powder, ensuring premium products for businesses and households.