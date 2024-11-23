I will not go near Akufo-Addo again; he's neglected me – A Plus

Ghanaian musician and political figure Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of ingratitude.
Appearing on United Television’s MPU NE MPU programme on Friday, 22 November 2024, A Plus disclosed that he has a personal grievance with the president. While acknowledging Akufo-Addo’s reputation for kindness and loyalty to his friends, A Plus claimed he has been an exception.
I don’t have an issue with anyone around me. It’s Nana Addo that I have an issue with. Even with that, it’s a matter of disrespect. He’s an elder, so let’s forget about his role as president and address him personally. I will not go near him again because, ever since we started walking with him, one thing we have realised is that Akufo-Addo doesn’t neglect his friends.
The Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa Central clarified that his dissatisfaction is not with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a whole but specifically with the president.
A Plus went on to explain how Akufo-Addo’s behaviour has left him feeling abandoned. He said:
I am the friend he has neglected, and he is aware of that himself. Akufo-Addo is very grateful when you do something for him, so he should be the one to explain to me why he neglected me, Kwame A Plus, when I haven’t done anything to him.
He further criticised the president’s reputation for resolving issues, drawing attention to his own situation. A Plus emphasised:
The reason people call him a 'clearing agent' is because he is even able to clear people who have wronged others. Then how much more me, Kwame A Plus? So, my issue with Akufo-Addo is very simple: he has been very ungrateful to me. He has not been part of my progress, my ambition, and has not done anything for me.
A Plus’s comments reflect ongoing tensions between him and the president, with the musician-turned-politician calling for explanations for what he perceives as neglect.