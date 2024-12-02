Joe Mettle raises alarm over inferior planes assigned to Ghana

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of airplanes operating flights to Ghana from international destinations.

In a post on X, he wrote: "Hi family. So there’s something that’s been bothering me and I wanted some help. I’ve had the privilege to travel a bit and realised that most of the planes that come to Ghana are not the best at all compared to the ones that go to other African countries. Why is that?"

Joe Mettle observed that Ghana is often allocated substandard aircraft compared to other nations with similar or even shorter flight distances. He highlighted the disparity, noting that despite the high cost of air tickets to Ghana, travellers are frequently subjected to inferior planes.

"And many times, the flight distance is even way shorter, and they still give them better planes. Is it because we take anything they give us and do not insist on being given better ones? And oh boy, these tickets are not cheap," he added.

The multiple award-winning artiste, who has been in the music industry for over 20 years, has a reputation for staying away from controversy. Speaking in a previous interview with Graphic Showbiz, he attributed his peaceful reputation to avoiding unnecessary disputes and respecting boundaries.

"I don’t know, but I try to stay out of trouble. That is basically what it is. I don’t put my mouth into people’s matters; I do not comment on anything. Sometimes, the problem is that we want to speak our minds about every little thing. I try not to do any of that. I don’t poke my nose into other people’s business. I stay in my small corner and try to be as simple as possible," he explained.