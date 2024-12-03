Shatta Wale claims Bullgod's absence delayed payment of GH₵100,000 settlement

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shed light on a recent lawsuit filed against him by his former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, the Already hitmaker revealed that Bullgod was in court to enforce an out-of-court settlement agreement reached almost a year ago, following a defamation lawsuit.

He disclosed that the parties had agreed to an out-of-court settlement, which he (Shatta Wale) was yet to honour.

When asked why he had not fulfilled the agreement, Shatta Wale explained that Bullgod was unavailable when his team wanted to make the payment. He also suggested that Bullgod’s decision to revisit the courts was driven by malice.

He quipped that Bullgod enjoys litigation due to his proximity to a court building.

There’s no different cause of action. Bullgod just wants to take his money. He wasn’t in Ghana when we wanted to make the payment. You see Bullgod, if this is the house, this is the court, so he wakes up and goes to court anytime. When a chicken clucks, he goes to court. When a taxi driver toots the horn, he goes to court because his house is just close to the court, he remarked.

In late 2022, Bullgod sued Shatta Wale for defamation after the musician threatened to expose alleged secrets about Bullgod’s involvement in the death of the late artiste manager, Fennec Okyere, among other accusations.