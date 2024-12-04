Ayoba partners with Jumia in Ghana to bring exclusive deals to thousands of users

“At Jumia, we’re committed to making online shopping accessible, affordable, and convenient for all Ghanaians. Our partnership with ayoba allows us to reach more customers and provide them with an easy, data-free shopping experience through a familiar platform. By integrating exclusive deals on ayoba, we’re not only enhancing value for our consumers but also supporting Ghana’s growing digital economy,” said Temidayo Ojo, CEO of Jumia Ghana.

“We are excited to team up with Jumia to bring value and convenience to our users in Ghana,” said Burak Akinci, CEO of ayoba. “This partnership goes beyond typical e-commerce offerings by integrating Jumia’s popular deals with ayoba, making online shopping more affordable and accessible than ever. We look forward to supporting Ghanaian consumers in their digital shopping journey with exclusive discounts and easy access to Jumia’s vast product range.”

Through this partnership, ayoba and Jumia aim to make online shopping more accessible and affordable for Ghanaians, aligning with ayoba’s mission to enrich digital experiences for African users. Ayoba’s user-friendly platform, coupled with free data capabilities through MTN remove barriers to online shopping and offer users a seamless, data-efficient shopping journey on Jumia Ghana.

Ayoba, Africa's all-in-one super app, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Jumia Ghana, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform. This collaboration unlocks exclusive deals for ayoba users, who can now enjoy an extra 10% discount on selected Jumia purchases directly through the ayoba app, with no data cost for MTN users.

With over 35 million active users, ayoba has become a powerful tool for connecting people across Africa. Offering services in 22 languages, the app enables users to chat, share media, access local content, and now, shop Jumia Ghana’s best deals without using their own data on MTN Ghana. This initiative reflects ayoba’s commitment to bridging digital divides, empowering users to engage in a growing digital economy.

To access these exclusive Jumia deals, users simply need to download ayoba from the Google Play Store, iOS Store, or ayoba.me. Once in the app, they can enjoy the experience at no data cost for MTN users making it even easier to browse, shop, and save on Jumia Ghana.

About ayoba



Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users, with a current active user base over 35 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, microapps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.

Ayoba is highly localized and tailored for African consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, and voice notes, and can also subscribe to a variety of channels. Family-friendly localized content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities. Content is available in English, French, Arabic and Kiswahili. There are also a range of games. ayoba is available for Android users on the Google Play Store, Apple Store, PalmStore (Transsion devices), Huawei and Samsung Galaxy stores as well as the ayoba website (ayoba.me).

About Jumia



Jumia believes that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa for the better. Jumia was built to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.



Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Jumia is the leading e-commerce company in Africa, operating in 11 countries. The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, JumiaPay, which offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions. The company offers goods across a broad range of categories, such as phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty.