Abeiku Santana starts new chapter of service as deputy CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

Renowned media personality and passionate tourism advocate Abeiku Santana has embarked on a new chapter of service to the nation as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

His appointment marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s mission to elevate its tourism industry and showcase its rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

With deep gratitude and humility, Abeiku Santana paid an official visit to his CEO, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, to express his commitment to working closely with her in transforming and enhancing Ghana’s tourism sector.

Acknowledging her vast expertise in tourism and hospitality, international trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences, he emphasised the importance of collaborative leadership in achieving national tourism goals.

I am strongly convinced that her vast expertise will significantly enhance and transform our tourism sector, aligning with the vision of our President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and contributing to the progress of Ghana and its people

As an influential voice in media and tourism promotion, Santana has spent years using his platform to highlight Ghana’s diverse travel experiences, vibrant festivals, and growing hospitality industry.

Now, in his new role, he is poised to bring fresh energy, strategic initiatives, and innovative partnerships to further drive Ghana’s tourism agenda forward.