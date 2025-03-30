Business Administration is the most useless university course – Lady coach claims

A lady business coach has claimed that Business Administration or Management courses at university are the most useless when it comes to the job market for fresh graduates.
In a video on social media, she explained that Business Management only makes sense for individuals with work experience due to the course’s theoretical format, which is designed for practical job roles.
[Business Administration/Management course] only makes sense if you are planning to inherit your father’s factory or you have connections in your family and they will push you somewhere. If you study this course, you will finish university and you will not find a job because you have no real-life skills.
She advised prospective university students to opt for courses like Human Resource Management, Accounting, or Data Analytics, among others, to gain employable skills for the job market after graduation.
The lady further elaborated that Business Administration as a course fails to equip students with practical skills that could give them an advantage in securing job opportunities.
Business Admin is so broad and it is so general, when you finish it, you are just there. There is no particular skill that the market is looking for that you can market yourself to possess. The only thing you have is some theory in your head. Business Admin only makes sense for mature students [preferably with job experiences].
Business Administration is a university course that covers core aspects of managing organisations, including finance, marketing, operations, and leadership. Graduates often pursue careers in management, entrepreneurship, or consulting