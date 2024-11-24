'I earned my Grammy nominations through hard work, not connections' – Rocky Dawuni

Four-time Grammy-nominated Ghanaian artist Rocky Dawuni has addressed misconceptions about his success, attributing his global recognition to dedication and perseverance rather than industry connections.

In an interview on Onua Showtime with Onua TV, Dawuni recounted the challenges he faced as an emerging artist in the U.S., shedding light on the resilience that has defined his career.

Dawuni revealed how his journey was marked by struggles and the lack of established opportunities for African artists abroad. Rather than yielding to adversity, he chose to forge his own path, establishing Afrofunky, a groundbreaking music club in Los Angeles.

Over a decade, Afrofunky became a vibrant cultural hub, championing African music and hosting legendary figures such as Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Reflecting on his Grammy nominations, Dawuni emphasised the value of authenticity, hard work, and an unrelenting passion for music.

It's not about who you know, but the effort you put into perfecting your craft

His success serves as an inspiration for artists worldwide, particularly those representing Africa on the global stage.

Rocky Dawuni, has been nominated in 2025 Grammy Awards for the Best Global Music Performance. This is the fourth time Rocky has been nominated in the prestigious award scheme. In 2022, his ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album also got a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.