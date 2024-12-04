Police arrest Henry Fitz allegedly over leaked intimate footage involving Serwaa Amihere

Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz, also known as Henry Amponsah, was recently arrested in connection with the leaked intimate video of Serwaa Amihere.

This was made public through an X (formerly Twitter) post by blogger Sikaofficial.

According to the post, Henry Fitz's arrest is linked to the Serwaa Amihere case and other related matters.

Background

Fitz is one of three individuals charged in relation to the non-consensual sharing of the video. The charges against him include conspiracy to commit a crime, sexual extortion, and violations of the Cybersecurity Act. The case came to light after Serwaa Amihere was extorted by an individual demanding a ransom of GHS 5,000, which later escalated to GHS 20,000. Despite the ransom being paid, the video was leaked, leading to Fitz's arrest.

The video, which sparked widespread online conversation, left many questioning its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding its release. Henry Fitz, known for his lavish lifestyle and identified as the man in the video, had tied the knot in 2019 with a woman named Dela. Serwaa Amihere was reportedly in attendance and served as the MC for the event, which was hashtagged #Hendee19.

The leaked video revived old speculations and stirred fresh controversy. In the video, which appears to have been self-recorded, Fitz can be seen affectionately cuddling and kissing a woman believed to be Serwaa Amihere.

In the court writ, filed by the state, Henry Fitz (still at large) and two others were charged for distributing intimate videos in violation of the Cybersecurity Act 2020. Two other suspects, Edem Saviour Ketti and CandyLove Kwakyewaa Ababio, were arrested and charged.

Fitz, who was seen in the video with Amihere, is currently in police custody, while efforts continue to apprehend the other suspects involved in this scandal.