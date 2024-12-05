Sammy Flex addresses alleged denial by Shatta Wale’s mother over gifted home

Artist manager Sammy Flex has addressed the controversy surrounding an alleged audio recording of Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, denying that her son had gifted her a three-bedroom house.

This follows Sammy Flex's earlier announcement that the dancehall star had secretly purchased the home at Abokobi for his mother after she accused him of neglecting her months ago.

In the alleged audio shared by YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Madam Elsie is heard denying the claim and threatening to expose Sammy Flex for spreading false information.

She reportedly said: "Before I get to Atsiavi, if you do not come online and talk to the whole Ghana and remove that thing from social media, you will regret unknowing me. You will regret working with my son."

Responding on his YouTube channel, Sammy Flex clarified that his initial announcement about the home was intended to counter the negative narratives surrounding Shatta Wale, particularly after he had gifted financial support to Priscilla Osei and her mother during a recent trip to Kumasi.

Sammy Flex further explained that the alleged audio recording of Madam Elsie was one he had personally received from her but was leaked online by unknown individuals. He also shared additional audio clips in which Madam Elsie, appearing angry, issued threats against him.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation online, with fans debating the authenticity of the claims and the motives behind the conflicting narratives.