I will justify your faith in me – Dzifa Gomashie assures following nominatio

Honourable Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude following her nomination as the Minister-Designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

In a Facebook post sighted online, the lawmaker extended her thanks to President John Dramani Mahama, his Vice President, and the team for the opportunity. She shared her humility and appreciation for the numerous congratulatory messages received since the announcement.

Dear all, please help me thank H.E. JDM, our Vice President, and the team for this honour. I am truly humbled

Acknowledging the support from industry players and well-wishers, she pledged to justify the confidence placed in her and encouraged collaborative efforts to advance the sector.

I promise to do my best to justify your faith in me. I entreat you to continue to support me, as well as bring forth ideas to help promote and preserve our rich cultural heritage, improve our tourism industry, and showcase our creativity for the development of the sector,

Concluding her message in Ewe, she wrote, “Akpe na mi kataaa. Mawu nè yra mi,” which translates as “Thank you all. May God bless you.”

Her nomination has been widely celebrated, with many expressing confidence in her ability to lead the ministry effectively.