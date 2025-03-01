I have cursed him – Bullgod on his ‘personal’ issues with Akufo-Addo

I don’t know how I can respect a person such as Nana Akufo-Addo. He doesn’t respect, so he doesn’t deserve it. This is someone who told a sitting chief of a whole community to get up to greet him before he could receive the respect he thinks he deserves. This is someone that traditional chiefs had to go to his office—an office they put him in—to address development issues in their communities, and he did not take them seriously.