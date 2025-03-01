I have cursed him – Bullgod on his ‘personal’ issues with Akufo-Addo

BullGod has claimed that he has placed a curse on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo due to his strong disapproval of the former president’s leadership.
Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM, BullGod insisted that his comments should not be perceived as insults but rather as opinions and curses. He further stated that he intends to perform a traditional ritual to reinforce the curse.
I have not insulted [Nana Akufo-Addo], I don’t know why people say I do. What I have said are opinions, not insults. I curse him instead. I just need to take a bottle of Schnapp to my mother’s shrine so that it would solidify, so it would happen.
The outspoken music executive went on to express his deep frustration with Akufo-Addo’s administration, attributing his resentment to personal struggles he endured during the former president’s tenure.
We’ve been through so many things because of Akufo-Addo. We had employment issues, an economic crisis, and we were even put in cells by EOCO. And now that we are venting, they are questioning us for doing so. The issue I have with Akufo-Addo is very personal. Very personal, there’s no middleman.
BullGod further stated that he does not believe Akufo-Addo deserves respect, arguing that the former president failed to show respect to others.
I don’t know how I can respect a person such as Nana Akufo-Addo. He doesn’t respect, so he doesn’t deserve it. This is someone who told a sitting chief of a whole community to get up to greet him before he could receive the respect he thinks he deserves. This is someone that traditional chiefs had to go to his office—an office they put him in—to address development issues in their communities, and he did not take them seriously.