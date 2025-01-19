Maiden Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit comes off in Saskatchewan in July 2025

Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana) and Voazok Agritours Canada have announced inaugural Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit, scheduled for July 16-17, 2025, at Innovation Place, Saskatchewan, Canada.

This groundbreaking summit aims to create a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development within the agribusiness sectors of Canada and Ghana. It will bring together leaders, policymakers, investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and explore cutting-edge opportunities that drive economic transformation and food security.

The Summit will feature a combination of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, networking sessions, and business matchmaking activities. The summit will be

organized over a period of 2 days, with each day focusing on specific themes or topics relevant to the agribusiness sector.

The summit seeks to facilitate collaboration, share knowledge and best practices, promote investment opportunities, support capacity building, foster networking and partnerships, and drive innovation and sustainability.

The summit’s themes include:

 Agricultural Value Chain Development: Enhancing efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness across agribusiness value chains, from farm to fork.

 Agro-processing and Value Addition: Promoting value addition, processing, and packaging of agricultural products to create higher value and expand market opportunities.

 Agri-tech and Innovation: Harnessing technology and innovation to drive efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in agricultural production, processing, and distribution.

 Market Access and Trade Facilitation: Exploring opportunities for export-oriented agriculture, market access, trade facilitation, and international partnerships to enhance global competitiveness.

 Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Resilience: Addressing challenges related to climate change, environmental sustainability, and natural resource management in agricultural production systems.

“At GEN-Ghana, we are deeply committed to fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation across all sectors, especially in agribusiness, which holds tremendous potential for economic transformation in Ghana and beyond. Co-hosting the Canada-Ghana

Agribusiness Summit 2025 aligns perfectly with our mission to connect entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders to unlock opportunities, share knowledge, and drive sustainable development.

“This summit is a platform to amplify the voices of agribusiness leaders, showcase Ghana’s potential on the global stage, and strengthen the ties between our two nations. We look forward to co-creating an event that will inspire action and deliver lasting impact for businesses and communities alike,'Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder/MD, Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana, said.

'Voazok Agritours is honored to co-host the Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit 2025, a groundbreaking event dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the agribusiness sector.

As a champion for sustainable agricultural practices and cross-cultural exchange, we see this summit as a unique opportunity to bridge expertise from Canada and Ghana, empowering stakeholders to address global food security challenges while unlocking economic potential. Together, we aim to inspire a new era of agribusiness excellence that will benefit communities, businesses, and the environment for generations to come,'Derrick Owusu-Kodua, CEO, Voazok Agritours Incorporated, Canada, added.

“As the Chair of the Advisory Committee for the Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit 2025, I am deeply honored to help guide this transformative initiative. This summit represents a powerful platform for fostering innovation, building partnerships, and driving sustainable growth across the agribusiness sector in both Canada and Ghana.

By uniting industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors, we aim to unlock new opportunities and create a future where agribusiness serves as a cornerstone for economic development and food security. Together, we are shaping a legacy of collaboration and resilience in global agribusiness,” Dr Marry Bur, Professor Emerita ,College of Agriculture and Bioresources, University of Saskatchewan and Former Principal Investigator for the Technical Education for Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (TEDMAG, noted.

For more info on registration, advestion, exhibition, sponsorship and partnership visit www.caghagribizsummit.com

Global Entrepreneurship Network – Ghana (GEN-Ghana)

Global Entrepreneurship Network – Ghana (GEN-Ghana) is an entrepreneurship and innovation advancement organization that provides and promotes a platform of local, international programs and activities aimed at making it easier for anyone to start and scale a sustainable business.

We work by fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations. We work with government, corporations, NGO’s, development agencies to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, wealth, educate individuals, accelerate innovations for sustainable social and economic impact.

GEN-Ghana is a company limited by guarantee under the laws of Ghana, registered in March 2010. an affiliate of Global Entrepreneurship Network headquartered in Washington USA which operates in over 160 countries independently, working to build one entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world. Our programs have directly and indirectly impacted over 1 million people in Ghana , also unleashed some of the many of the thriving startup entrepreneurs who have founded ventures in Ghana, such as Famerline, Impact Hub, , Egotictes, Kudigo, Silicon Accra , Selina Beb etc. Ghana site www.gengh.org or Global site www.genglobal.org Voazok Agritours Incorporated