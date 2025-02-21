‘My taxes paid his salary' - Nana Aba on why she went hard on Mark Okraku-Mantey

Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has addressed the reasons behind her recent criticism of Mark Okraku-Mantey, the former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

It will be recalled that during the 15th February 2025 episode of United Showbiz, Nana Aba openly condemned Okraku-Mantey for what she described as his poor performance in tackling crucial issues affecting the entertainment industry.

Her remarks sparked widespread reactions, with some questioning whether her critique was driven by personal grievances.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s ‘Changes’ show on 19th February 2025, Nana Aba confirmed that her criticism was indeed "personal", but not in the way people assumed.

Yes, I have a personal problem with him because if my taxes are used to pay your salary, it’s personal. If my taxes are used to fuel your car, it’s personal, she stated firmly.

When asked about her relationship with Okraku-Mantey, she described it as nothing more than an acquaintance, adding that she would not hesitate to confront him directly if necessary.

Nana Aba elaborated that her frustration stemmed from Okraku-Mantey’s failure to meet expectations, particularly considering his background in media and entertainment.

I felt his comments were unnecessary. He’s been in the media before and doesn’t get to decide how a media station should run its show. But my main issue was my disappointment in him. For someone coming from this industry, I expected better. I expected him to move the creatives from point A to C, but unfortunately, he failed. So, my rant was born out of my disappointment in him, she explained.

Nana Aba stressed that under Okraku-Mantey’s tenure, the creative arts industry continued to struggle, with many artists facing deteriorating conditions.