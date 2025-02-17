During a discussion on United Showbiz, the topic of Mark Okraku-Mantey's reluctance to appear on the show was raised. He reportedly believes that the programme has shifted its focus from entertainment to politics and other unrelated matters.
This stance triggered varied reactions from the panellists, including media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, who strongly criticised the former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. She accused him of failing to address crucial issues in the entertainment industry during his tenure in office.
Previously, on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Mark Okraku-Mantey suggested renaming United Showbiz, arguing that the programme no longer centred on showbiz discussions.
When host Kwasi Aboagye asked when he would consider appearing on the show, Okraku-Mantey responded:
When we have proper conversations. Do you know that show is no longer about showbiz? You need to change its name. I don’t have a problem with the show. When the ethics work over there, I'll come. Now, I don’t know where I will fit in.
Reacting to his remarks, Nana Aba Anamoah did not hold back, asserting that he had no moral right to criticise the show for addressing industry-related matters, especially when he had failed to enact meaningful change while in a position of influence.
He said there are issues in the entertainment industry. How did he deal with them when he was a radio presenter for so many years? What impact did he make? He was given a position where he could have improved the industry, but what did he achieve? Absolutely nothing. He sounds better when he stays silent. He shouldn’t comment on the industry when he has contributed nothing, she remarked, visibly frustrated.
Additionally, when the show’s host, Empress Gifty, introduced Okraku-Mantey as "honourable," Nana Aba swiftly objected, saying,
He is not an honourable. Don’t give people titles they don’t deserve. He is not a Member of Parliament. He has never been
A video of the discussion has since circulated online, sparking mixed reactions. While some supported Nana Aba’s statements, others criticised her tone, with some even questioning whether she had a personal issue with Okraku-Mantey.