'The Nigerian movie industry did not make Ghanaian actors popular' – Kofi Adjorlolo

Veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo has revealed that the movie industry in Nigeria did not make the Ghanaian actors and actresses popular.

“Ghana movie industry and the movies produced made us popular before the Nigerian producers noticed, and called us”, he said on this week’s episode of ‘The Real Talk Podcast’ hosted by Elizabeth Essuman.

The ace broadcaster who few weeks ago shared his impressive musical roots, which started from age 8, said that though he admired the business ethics and never-say-no-spirit of Nigerians, but it must be on record that Ghana has to be given adequate credit for her ability to produce movie stars that can stand shoulder to shoulder with other African counterparts. He mentioned top rated stars who got their breakthrough from Ghana, before Nigeria came calling.

“Ghana movie is not down, actors are acting daily, producers are producing daily, work is ongoing daily; rather it is the promotion and marketing that is lacking - and we’ve got to fix that area.” He added.

