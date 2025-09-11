'What’s the big deal if a woman takes care of her husband or man?'- Pamela Watara quizzes

Ghanaian/Kenyan descent social media sensation, Pamela Odame Watara, has spark another mind-boggling debate with a tease of question as to what is wrong if a woman takes care of her husband or a man in general

She quizzed on ‘The Real Talk Podcast’ hosted by Elizabeth Essuman and her panelists. The popular video vixen didn’t see anything wrong when the host asked if she could take care of her man, and her response left everyone baffled; albeit, she stated reasons as to why making a mountain out of a molehill in today’s world seemed uncalled for.

She said she enjoyed taken care of as ‘a baby girl’ as well, but if tables were to turn, she will not have any problem, thus, feels that anyone who truly loves her partner should not make a farce out of it.

She added,

Why would anyone have a problem and see it as, ‘a woman taking up a man’s role’? In this civilized world of ours, it should not be seen that way; rather I believe in partners supporting each other and if one person is slightly handicapped at that moment, the other person should gracefully take up the mantle

