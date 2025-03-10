Employers who pay workers less than GHS1,000 deserve to be stolen from - Prophet

The debate over fair wages in Ghana has taken a dramatic turn following a fiery statement from Prophet Johnson Adu-Boahen of Christ Revival Baptist Church in Lapaz-Accra. In a sermon that has since gone viral, he called out employers who pay their workers less than GHS 1,000 a month or delay salaries, branding them as "wicked" and undeserving of honest labour. His words were as controversial as they were blunt:

“Someone that’s very wicked is someone that’s in church that does not pay his workers. If he will pay too, from 350 cedis. Nothing more than 1,000 cedis. Those people deserve to be robbed.”

While some have condemned his remarks as extreme, others argue that his frustration reflects the deep-rooted economic injustices faced by Ghanaian workers.

The Harsh Reality: Struggling on Low Wages

Ghana’s national minimum wage currently stands at GHS 19.97 per day, which amounts to GHS 599.10 per month for full-time workers. With the rising cost of living, this amount is barely enough to cover basic needs, forcing many workers to rely on side hustles or endure financial hardship.

Should Workers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands?

This is where Prophet Adu-Boahen’s words become even more controversial. His statement—suggesting that underpaid workers have the right to retaliate—raises an ethical dilemma. Is stealing from an unfair employer an act of justice or simply another crime?