Asante Kotoko relieves Prosper Ogum of IMC duties

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has announced a significant restructuring of its Interim Management Committee (IMC), which sees head coach Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh removed from his position as an IMC member.

This decision, as per the club, follows a directive from His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Manhyia Palace. The move aims to allow Dr. Ogum to focus exclusively on his primary responsibilities as head coach, ensuring he dedicates his full efforts to the team’s performance on the field.

In a statement, the club explained:

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform its esteemed supporters, stakeholders, and the general public of the restructuring of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

In accordance with a directive from His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Manhyia Palace, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum will no longer serve as a member of the IMC.

This decision has been made to allow Dr. Ogum to fully dedicate his efforts to his primary role as head coach, with a continued focus on leading the team to success on the pitch and advancing the club's sporting objectives.

This strategic adjustment is part of Asante Kotoko's ongoing commitment to optimising the club’s operations and ensuring alignment with the vision set forth by Manhyia. The IMC remains resolutely focused on providing strong, effective leadership, enhancing administrative processes, and offering unwavering support to the playing and technical teams.

We sincerely appreciate the continued support of our fans during this transitional period. Asante Kotoko remains united in its pursuit of excellence, and together, we will continue to work toward achieving sustained success for the club.

Challenges ahead for Prosper Ogum and Asante Kotoko

Dr. Ogum’s tenure as head coach has faced mounting challenges, with the team suffering four defeats in their last five matches in the Ghana Premier League. However, the recent victory over the Aduana Stars in Dormaa provides a glimmer of hope for the Porcupine Warriors.