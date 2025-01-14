Ghana Football needs a lot of stability to improve - Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong has called on Ghanaian football authorities to prioritise stability as a cornerstone for the growth and development of the sport in the country.

Ghanaian football, from the grassroots to the national level, has faced significant challenges in recent years. The Ghana Premier League, lower leagues, and national teams have all experienced a noticeable decline in performance and organisation.

Notably, no Ghanaian club has won an intercontinental trophy in over a decade. The closest recent success came from Dreams FC, which reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In an interview with Pan-Africa Football, Frimpong, though unfamiliar with the Ghana Premier League, drew comparisons with European leagues and highlighted the need for a stable system.

I feel like in Europe, the setup is really good. I’m not saying that the setup is bad here [in Ghana], but the setup in Europe is really stable

I’ve never watched the Ghanaian league, so I cannot talk about it. I can only talk about what I have seen, and I think the league is stable in Europe. There are barely any problems. There is no cancellation of any matches. It’s very stable. I think if they bring stability here, things can be good.

Challenges in Ghana football

The Ghana Premier League has been plagued by inconsistencies, with match cancellations and questionable officiating dampening the enthusiasm of fans. Refereeing controversies, often marked by dubious decisions, have significantly eroded trust in the game. These issues have driven away supporters, leaving stadiums empty and morale low among players and fans alike.

The way forward

To revitalise football in Ghana, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must take bold steps to restore stability and rebuild public confidence. Key areas of focus should include: