History: Jordan Ayew becomes Ghana's all-time top scorer in the English Premier League

Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew made history in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday afternoon by scoring a penalty for Leicester City against Chelsea.

The goal marked Ayew's 40th in the Premier League, cementing his status as the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the league's history.

The Black Stars forward, who joined Leicester City from Crystal Palace last summer, has been in impressive form this season. In 11 Premier League appearances, he has scored three goals for his new club.

A remarkable EPL journey

Jordan Ayew began his Premier League career in 2015, joining Aston Villa from French side Lorient. He spent two years at Villa Park before transferring to Swansea City.

In 2018, Ayew moved on loan to Crystal Palace, where his performances earned him a permanent deal at Selhurst Park the following season. Ayew spent six successful years with Crystal Palace, becoming one of the club's key players, before making the switch to Leicester City in the summer of 2023.

Top Ghanaian scorers in Premier League history

Jordan Ayew: 40 goals

Tony Yeboah: 24 goals

Jeffrey Schlupp: 22 goals

Andre Ayew: 21 goals

Michael Essien: 17 goals

Antoine Semenyo: 13 goals

Asamoah Gyan: 10 goals

Mohammed Kudus: 10 goals

The bigger future for Ayew