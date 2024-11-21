‘If you sack him, you’ll have to pay’ - Ibrahim Tanko sends caution on money involved to sack Otto Addo

Former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has highlighted the financial implications of sacking Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

Addo signed a 36-month contract after Chris Hughton was dismissed from the role following a poor showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The 49-year-old had a great start to his second stint with back-to-back wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after he secured qualification for Ghana to the 2022 Qatar Mundial. He left his role after Ghana exited in the group stages.

However, consecutive lackluster performances in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, which saw the Black Stars fail to qualify for the tournament in Morocco next year, raised eyebrows about his ability to lead the team. Many are calling for him to be fired from the role.

A decision, Tanko believes will not be the right one to take especially considering the monetary commitments involved. He told Flashscore.com that Addo should be maintained as Black Stars coach.

I don’t believe the job is too big for him. He came in at a very challenging time. Remember, he took us to the World Cup in Qatar, though the performance wasn’t as expected, and then he was replaced by Chris Hughton, who was the technical director

His return was always going to come with pressure. I don’t believe we should sack him; instead, we need to give him a chance. With the World Cup qualifiers coming up, should we really be bringing in a new coach?

He just signed a three-year contract. If you sack him, you’ll have to pay. Plus, there’s no guarantee that the next coach will make an immediate impact.