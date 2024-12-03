Mohammed Kudus' return is good news for West Ham - Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has expressed his delight over the return of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of their crucial English Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Kudus, 24, had been sidelined for five matches following a red card and a subsequent charge for unsportsmanlike behaviour during West Ham's 1-4 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. His suspension left a void in the team, with the Hammers struggling to find consistent form in his absence.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference, Lopetegui highlighted the importance of having Kudus back in the squad, especially with a demanding schedule ahead.

Let’s see what’s going to happen with [Mohammed Kudus]. We’re not going to talk about the line-up. It’s true that he’s now available after being out for a long time. He’s ready, working well, and happy to be back, which is good news for us because we have a lot of upcoming matches in a row. It’s a good thing we have as many options as possible for these games.

West Ham's performance during Kudus' absence was underwhelming. The team managed only two wins, suffered two losses, and drew one in the five matches he missed. Currently sitting 14th on the league table with 15 points after 13 games, the Hammers are desperate for a turnaround.

Kudus’ impact on the team

Kudus' return is expected to reinvigorate the team, particularly against Leicester City, who are reeling from a defeat over the weekend. With new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy at the helm, West Ham will aim to capitalise on the opportunity to get back to winning ways.