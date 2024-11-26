Some of Otto Addo’s decisions did not help us - Sannie Daara on André Ayew’s treatment

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Sannie Daara, has criticised Otto Addo for Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He highlighted the coach’s poor treatment of Black Stars captain André Ayew as a key factor in the team's struggles.

Ghana finished bottom of Group F in the AFCON qualifiers, managing only three draws and suffering four losses. This marks the first time in 20 years that the four-time African champions will miss the prestigious tournament.

Despite calls for Otto Addo’s dismissal, Sannie Daara believes the coach should be retained but pointed out several shortcomings that contributed to his failure.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Sannie expressed his disappointment with Otto Addo’s decision-making, particularly regarding André Ayew.

The decision not to include André Ayew, at a time when he had not excluded himself from the team and was back playing, was poorly handled. I think he should have left the window open for André to make his own decision. That would have earned him respect from many.

He also criticised how former players like Ayew are retired from the national team, saying,

Ex-players often complain about the way we retire players in Ghana. Otto could have managed the situation much better.

Ayew has not featured for the Black Stars since March’s international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

What’s next for the Black Stars?