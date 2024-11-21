Thomas Partey launches youth football tournament to unearth Ghana’s future stars

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has unveiled the first-ever Thomas Partey Tournament, a youth football competition designed to discover and nurture Ghana’s next generation of football talents.

The tournament, set to take place from December 2nd to 5th at the Tuba Astroturf in Accra, is being organised in collaboration with JJ Sports. Partey expressed his vision for the initiative, highlighting its significance in creating opportunities for young players.

This is the time of year when young Ghanaian players need a platform to showcase their talent. This is for the motherland; let’s discover and celebrate our future stars.

What makes the tournament stand out is the confirmed presence of scouts from eight European clubs, who will assess the skills of participating youth teams. This offers a rare and invaluable opportunity for young players to secure professional contracts abroad.

My agent and top scouts from eight European teams will be in Ghana to scout the best talents.

Supported by the Thomas Partey Foundation and JJ Sports, the event goes beyond football, emphasising the midfielder’s dedication to youth development and community empowerment.

This is Thomas Partey’s tournament; together, we’ll celebrate the future of Ghanaian football.

The tournament promises exciting football action as young players showcase their skills and chase their dreams of making it to the professional stage. For Partey, it’s a heartfelt way of giving back to his roots and inspiring hope in the next generation.

The positive impact of the tournament