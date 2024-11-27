UEFA Champions League: Liverpool beat Real Madrid to break their eight-game winless run

Liverpool delivered a stunning performance on Wednesday night, defeating Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield to finally break their eight-match winless streak against the Spanish giants.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealed the much-needed victory for the Reds in an electrifying Champions League clash.

The first half ended goalless, but it was far from uneven. Liverpool came close to scoring when Darwin Núñez's shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois, and Raul Alaba narrowly avoided an own goal, clearing the ball off the line in a moment of panic.

Despite Liverpool’s dominance, Real Madrid threatened on the counterattack but failed to create any significant chances.

The deadlock was broken early in the second half when Mac Allister capitalised on a loose ball in the box, drilling it into the bottom corner to give Liverpool the lead.

Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to respond when Lucas Vázquez won a penalty, but Kylian Mbappé's effort was brilliantly saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Moments later, Liverpool missed a chance to extend their lead after being awarded a penalty of their own, with Mohamed Salah firing wide.

However, Gakpo made sure of the victory in the 76th minute, heading home a perfectly placed cross from Andy Robertson.

Real Madrid, the record 15-time winners of the competition, couldn't pull a dramatic comeback against Liverpool at the Anfield.

Teams next games