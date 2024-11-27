UEFA Champions League: Today’s fixtures and match predictions

The UEFA Champions League match day 5 action continues tonight with some thrilling matchups. Here’s a breakdown of the fixtures and predictions from Pulse Ghana Sports:

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Two European giants lock horns as Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in what promises to be an electrifying clash.

Liverpool has been flawless in the newly restructured competition, securing victories against Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen to top their group.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid has had a mixed campaign, with two losses in four matches. A win at Anfield is crucial for the Spanish side to inch closer to the top eight, which guarantees automatic qualification for the Round of 16.

Prediction: Both teams to score / Over 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs Juventus

Aston Villa’s recent form has been disappointing, with the team winless in their last six outings across all competitions. However, they previously showed their potential in Europe with three solid wins, highlighting their capability to compete at the highest level.

Juventus, under new manager Thiago Motta, has become a resilient side, although their tendency to draw matches has kept them at sixth place in Serie A.

Prediction: Over 1.5 goals

Dinamo Zagreb vs Borussia Dortmund

Dinamo Zagreb displayed great resilience in their previous match against Slovan Bratislava, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 lead by the 30th minute. Currently third in the Croatian league under coach Nenad Bjelica, Dinamo is chasing leaders Hajduk Split, sitting four points adrift with 25 points from 14 games.

Borussia Dortmund, led by manager Nuri Sahin, eased some pressure with a dominant 4-0 victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga last weekend. The German side will aim to carry that momentum into tonight’s clash.

Prediction: Both teams to score / Over 2.5 goals

Crvena zvezda vs Stuttgart

Prediction: Over 2.5

SK Sturm Graz vs Girona

Prediction: Over 1.5

Monaco vs Benfica

Prediction: Over 1.5

PSV vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Prediction: Over 2.5

Celtic vs Club Brugge

Prediction: Over 2.5

Bologna vs Lille

Prediction: Over 1.5

