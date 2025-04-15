6 says to shop smartly on instagram without getting scammed

Instagram has evolved from a platform for selfies and reels into a thriving digital marketplace, especially for fashion lovers. Whether you're looking for the latest handbag trend or a handmade jewellery piece, shopping on Instagram is undeniably convenient. However, with the growing number of Instagram boutiques and sellers, scams and fake accounts have become increasingly common.

ALSO READ: 5 things to do to make your partner feel special this easter

So how do you enjoy the ease of online shopping without falling victim to fraud? Here are six clever ways to shop safely on Instagram.

1. Do Your Homework

Before placing an order, take a few moments to vet the page. Look at how long they’ve been active, the consistency of their posts, and—most importantly—check their tagged photos and story highlights.

Authentic businesses usually share customer feedback, tagged purchases, or behind-the-scenes content. Be cautious if the page is brand new, lacks engagement, or uses mostly stock images.

2. Avoid Pages with No Clear Pricing or Contact Information

Transparency is a sign of professionalism. If a page doesn’t include prices, insists on DMs for every detail, or lacks a visible contact method (like a phone number or email address), consider it a red flag.

Reputable sellers often display prices, size guides, and return policies in their captions, stories, or highlights.

3. Look for Genuine Reviews (Not Just Comments)

Instagram comments can be deceptive—some are spam, others may be paid or fake. Instead, browse through story highlights to find screenshots of reviews, video testimonials, or customer reposts. Y

You can also search the seller’s name on other social media platforms to see if other buyers have shared their experiences.

4. Use Secure Payment Methods Cautiously

While cash on delivery is rare with Instagram sellers, you’ll often be asked to pay upfront. If you must, be wary of personal accounts—unless the brand is well-established. Double-check that the name linked to the payment account matches the business.

If you’re rushed to pay or anything seems suspicious, pause before proceeding.

READ ALSO: 5 legitimate ways to make money online without paying a pesewa

5. Ask Questions Before Purchasing

Don’t hesitate to enquire about delivery timelines, fabric quality, sizing, or return options. How the seller responds can reveal a lot. Are they polite and informative, or dismissive and vague? Trustworthy sellers are happy to provide details and make buyers feel secure.

6. Trust Your Instinct (And Your Community)

At times, your gut feeling is your best defence. If something looks too good to be true—like a luxury item at a suspiciously low price—it probably is. When in doubt, ask friends, check for warnings in fashion groups, or post a query on your Instagram story. The online community often exposes dodgy vendors quickly.