7 Colour Combinations That Work for Men - Beyond Basic Black

Let’s be honest, gentlemen: in Ghana, if you open most wardrobes you’ll find an ocean of black shirts, black trousers, and black shoes stacked like funeral uniforms on standby. Black is safe. Black hides sweat patches under harmattan dust. Black says, “I woke up like this and still look serious.” But black also says something else: predictable.

In a country where our kente explodes with colour, why are we still dressing like we’re permanently attending a board meeting in London in November? It’s time to retire the monochrome armour and let some personality breathe. Step outside your comfort zone and open up to a world of stylish possibilities that add personality, confidence, and freshness to your wardrobe.

Here are ten colour combinations that work brilliantly for Ghanaian men, whether you’re heading to the office in Osu, grabbing waakye at Papaye, or turning heads at a wedding in East Legon without ever looking like you’re trying too hard.

1. Navy Blue and White: Timeless and Clean

Navy blue is one of the most versatile colours in menswear. When paired with crisp white, the result is a clean, classic, and effortlessly polished look. A navy shirt with white trousers, or a white tee under a navy blazer, works perfectly for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

2. Grey and Burgundy: Understated but Sharp

Grey is a strong neutral that pairs beautifully with rich, deep colours. Burgundy adds warmth and sophistication, making this combination ideal for evening events or office wear. A grey suit with a burgundy tie or a burgundy shirt with grey chinos creates a balanced, stylish outfit.

3. Brown and Cream: Earthy and Elegant

Earth tones have become a major trend, and this combination sits right at the top. Brown paired with cream creates a relaxed yet smart aesthetic. It’s perfect for weekend looks, outdoor gatherings, or business-casual outfits. A cream shirt under a light-brown jacket delivers instant elegance.

4. Olive Green and White: Fresh and Modern

Olive is a masculine, versatile colour that works surprisingly well with white. The white brightens the look, while the olive keeps things grounded. Olive trousers with a white polo, or a white shirt under an olive bomber jacket, gives a modern, youthful vibe.

5. Blue and Khaki: Effortlessly Stylish

This combination is a staple for men who love a relaxed but well-put-together look. Light blue shirts and khaki chinos are a classic pair, while navy and khaki also work wonderfully. It’s perfect for daytime events, school, work, and even travel.

6. Mustard and Navy: Bold but Balanced

For men who want a pop of colour without going overboard, mustard yellow paired with navy blue is a winning choice. The navy tones down the boldness, while the mustard adds personality. Think mustard sweater with navy jeans or a navy shirt with mustard trousers for a standout look.

7. Grey and Pastels: Soft But Masculine

Pastel colours like light pink, baby blue, and mint green are increasingly popular in men’s fashion. When combined with grey, they look mature, modern, and stylish. A grey blazer with a pastel shirt is perfect for social events, dates, or creative workplaces.

