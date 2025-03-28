Africa must train right leaders to unlock its potential – Prof. Netswera

Prof. Netswera, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Durban University of Technology, has emphasised the need for Africa to cultivate the right leadership to harness its vast potential.
Speaking at the 3rd edition of the Technology, Business, and Society Seminar Series (TEBUSS) on 26th March 2025 at the Florence Onny Auditorium, Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), he highlighted leadership as the key to Africa’s self-sufficiency.
"Our continent has the ability and potential to be self-sustaining. We must train the right leadership to unlock this potential," he stated.
Prof. Netswera underscored the significance of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), describing it as a major step towards economic unity. However, he cautioned that policies alone were insufficient without concrete implementation.
"We need to ensure that there is free economic trade, and I think we have made a start. The passing of the free African trade agreement is a very important milestone. However, it must be followed by action, because a piece of paper means very little if there is no action thereafter."
He further stressed the need for seamless trade across African nations.
"Moving and shipping goods between South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Ghana should become the easiest thing to do on this continent."
The professor also highlighted the need to simplify travel within Africa, citing difficulties in securing direct flights between African countries.
"I do recall a few years ago coming to Cameroon, and we could not get a direct flight. You had to fly to France and come down. Travelling to Morocco, you had to fly to Paris and come down again.
"As Africans, there are many among us with enough billions to buy aeroplanes to charter us through this continent. That has to be done to ensure that face-to-face interaction among Africans is facilitated."
Prof. Netswera lamented Africa’s persistent food security challenges, despite possessing 60% of the world’s arable land.
"We need leadership that can transform our potential into reality. Currently, Africa produces what it does not eat and eats what it does not produce."
Prof. Emmanuel Afoakwa, Vice-Chancellor of GCTU, called for stronger collaboration between governments, academia, and industry.
"In our rapidly changing world, isolation will not suffice," he said, urging the adoption of technology to address pressing issues such as hunger, poverty, and healthcare disparities.
He emphasised that "through innovation and ICT, we can create sustainable job opportunities, empower communities, and stimulate economic growth that is both inclusive and transformative."
The TEBUSS event continues to serve as a platform for dialogue on leveraging technology and leadership to drive Africa’s development.