Africa must train right leaders to unlock its potential – Prof. Netswera

Prof. Netswera, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Durban University of Technology, has emphasised the need for Africa to cultivate the right leadership to harness its vast potential.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the Technology, Business, and Society Seminar Series (TEBUSS) on 26th March 2025 at the Florence Onny Auditorium, Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), he highlighted leadership as the key to Africa’s self-sufficiency.