Ahiagbah slams NDC for ‘stage-managing’ economic crisis to favour 2025 budget

Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, is accusing the NDC government of portraying Ghana’s economy negatively to make the 2025 budget look good.
In an interview on Citi TV this morning, Richard believes that the image of a struggling economy was orchestrated by the President and the Finance Minister to give the impression of a reset.
This was orchestrated, a signal had been sent that the economy has been mishandled, setting the tone in. The Finance Minister was looking for an avenue to crystallise that perception. And so if you see in the budget, some of the manoeuvres he did call a lot of the data he put out into question… It’s as if a game is being played.
READ ALSO: Electricity tariffs to increase every three months – Oppong Nkrumah
Ahiagbah further pointed out that whilst the NDC is trying to make the NPP look bad due to the current economic state, the NDC has records to prove a mismanaged economy in their past tenures.
Their own history of managing the economy must be brought front and centre, because if you are the one throwing stones or you’re the one seeking equity, you must come with clean hands.
According to Ahiagbah, the budget falls short of many expectations from the NDC’s election campaign promises. He did not believe that the budget provides any relief for Ghanaians in terms of the cost of living.