All stray cattle will be kill and fed to prisoners – Kumasi Mayor warns

According to him, any cattle found wandering unattended will be seized by the authorities, slaughtered, and served as food to inmates of the Kumasi Central Prison.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, 14th April, the Mayor declared:

There is another matter I want you to help me address. If you own cattle and they stray into the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly area, be assured that from 1st May, they will be killed and given to Kumasi Central Prison for food—especially along the route from the airport to Manhyia Palace.

He further warned:

I cannot sit idly by while visitors arrive in Kumasi, travelling from the airport to Manhyia, only to see cattle faeces littering the streets.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to maintain safety in the Kumasi Metropolitan area and prevent accidents caused by roaming livestock, particularly cattle.

Ultimatum to Traders to Vacate Pavements

In a related development, the Mayor has also issued a two-week ultimatum to traders operating on pavements and roads within the Central Business District to vacate the area.

He warned that those who fail to comply would face serious consequences, including potential physical enforcement.

Mayor Agyemang noted that conventional enforcement methods—such as seizing goods and making arrests—have proven ineffective, hence the need for a more robust and direct approach.