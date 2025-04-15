Leave the NPP to the corrupt leaders – Dr Amoako Baah hints at breakaway party

Political scientist and senior member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Amoako Baah, has called on party supporters to prepare themselves to join a new breakaway political movement.
According to him, the NPP, once led by individuals of integrity, has now been hijacked by corrupt leaders. He revealed that a new political party, to be named the New Patriotic Front (NPF), will soon be formed to rival the NPP.
Speaking in an interview with TV3, Dr Baah strongly criticised the current NPP leadership, stating emphatically that former President Nana Akufo-Addo and several other senior figures were directly responsible for the party’s crushing defeat in the 2024 elections.
He stated:
He is the person behind this whole thing. He became very unpopular. He became arrogant, you know, and he did whatever he wanted. He threatened his own party members, the MPs, and he actually campaigned against them.
Dr Baah further argued that the NPP’s post-election review committee, chaired by Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, would yield no meaningful outcome.
Those who were in charge when the colossal failure occurred are the same ones now tasked with finding out why we failed. Are there no other people in the party? Are they the only ones left? Mike Ocquaye was part of the problem because, at one point, the parliamentarians said they didn’t want him as he refused to listen to them.
He went on to reaffirm plans to establish the breakaway party and encouraged like-minded NPP members to join the new movement.
If I had a choice, all the NPP supporters with goodwill should join a new party—the one that’s coming. The New Patriotic Front. Join that one.
Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party continues its internal review process as it works to restructure ahead of the 2028 general elections.