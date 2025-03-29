Assets of suspected ECG container thieves to be sold to recover losses - Energy Minister

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has made a pledge to recover financial losses from the theft of over 1,300 Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) containers by selling assets belonging to those implicated in the crime.

This comes after the arrest of 14 suspects—which includes 10 Chinese nationals and four Ghanaians—believed to be behind the large-scale cable theft.

The theft was discovered by authorities during a tour of aluminium smelting facilities in Shai-Osudoku on March, 28

Authorities sighted several coils of stolen ECG cables melted into blocks and further processed into aluminium rods for export.

Intelligence gathered by the National Security Agency indicated that the perpetrators had designated sites where cables were burned to destroy evidence.

After inspecting some of these facilities and a warehouse in Kpone, Jinapor assured that those responsible would be held accountable.