Bagbin has no right to suspend MPs - Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has criticised Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to suspend four Members of Parliament (MPs) over the disturbances that marred the ministerial vetting session on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Saturday, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned the legal basis of the Speaker’s decision, arguing that neither the Standing Orders nor the Constitution grants him the authority to impose such sanctions.

The Speaker is right to have availed himself of the imperative of Order 342 of the new Standing Orders.

However, he raised concerns about the Speaker’s interpretation of the rules, stating,

Now the question to ask is from where the Speaker is deriving his authority. Neither the Standing Orders nor the Constitution grants the Speaker any of such authority.

The former Majority Leader further accused Speaker Bagbin of exceeding his legal boundaries, suggesting that the decision to suspend the MPs was unlawful. He remarked,