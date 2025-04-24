Doctors at Tamale Teaching Hospital halt emergency and OPD services indefinitely

Medical practitioners at Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have halted all emergency and outpatient services indefinitely, pointing to what they call a toxic work environment, a critical shortage of essential supplies, and behaviour from top government officials they consider “an insult to their dignity.”

Following an emergency general assembly convened at midday on Tuesday, the Doctors’ Association of Tamale Teaching Hospital (DATTH) issued a formal statement outlining their collective decision to suspend operations in several key areas. These include the General Outpatient Department, Antenatal and Specialist Clinics, as well as the Paediatrics OPD.

The association, however, assured the public that care would not be completely abandoned. “Inpatient care shall continue for our clients currently on admission until they are safely discharged,” the statement read.

At the core of the standoff is a recent confrontation sparked by the Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh’s visit to the hospital on 22 April 2025, which the doctors say was misrepresented by several media outlets. They described the coverage as “false and biased reportage,” and argue that it has damaged the reputation of their profession.

The doctors have demanded full and unconditional apologies from both the Health Minister and Tamale North MP Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, directed specifically at Dr Valentine Akwulpwa, the medical workforce as a whole, and most especially the staff of the Accident and Emergency Department.

“We shall resume provision of emergency and outpatient services after we receive appropriate apologies,” the statement declared.

Yet the dispute goes far beyond personal grievances. According to the doctors, their ability to perform basic medical functions has been severely compromised by persistent resource challenges and infrastructural neglect. Their list of demands is extensive and urgent.

Among their immediate requests are uninterrupted access to water and electricity, consistent delivery of oxygen, and regular supply of critical items such as gloves, cannulas, syringes, disinfectants, and test strips for glucometers. They also highlighted the need for laboratory reagents, patient monitors for high-dependency wards, ventilators for neonatal, maternal, paediatric, and emergency units, as well as portable ventilators and incubators. Additionally, they called for the repair of sterilisation equipment crucial to maintaining safe clinical practices.

For the medium term, DATTH is pushing for modern diagnostic tools, including an MRI machine that functions without helium, a CT scanner with an infusion pump, and imaging systems such as mammography and fluoroscopy devices. Their demands also extend to a C-arm for theatre operations, ABG analysers in all ICUs, and mobile X-ray units to enhance bedside diagnostics.

“We shall advise ourselves if there is failure to achieve the above within the shortest possible time,” the association warned, implying further action may follow if their requests are not met.

Furthermore, the doctors insist on retractions and public apologies from media organisations that, in their view, published inaccurate and unfair accounts of the minister’s visit. Until such corrections are made, they say they will not cooperate with the affected media houses.

