Agortime residents organise heavily attended 'funeral' for NPP amid wailing, drumming, dancing

Residents of Agotime in the Volta Region, a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), held a mock funeral to bid farewell to the defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) following their loss in the December 7 elections.

The dramatic event featured traditional drumming, dancing, wailing, and a symbolic burial, complete with a coffin draped in NPP colours, conveyed by an ambulance similarly adorned with NPP paraphernalia.

In a video circulating on social media, supporters dressed in mourning attire followed the ambulance through the streets, singing dirges and performing rites to symbolise the end of the NPP’s reign.

This display of political creativity reflects the passionate and symbolic ways Ghanaians engage with their democracy. The mock funeral not only celebrated the NDC’s victory but also highlighted the electorate's dissatisfaction with the NPP's governance over the past eight years.

A Resounding Election Outcome

The elections delivered a decisive victory for the NDC, propelling former President John Dramani Mahama back to power after his 2016 defeat. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s aspirations of becoming Ghana’s first Muslim president were dashed as Mahama was declared President-elect.

The NPP’s loss is widely seen as a rejection of their handling of key national issues, including economic challenges, unemployment, and inflation. Analysts observe that the electorate’s demand for change reflects a desire for leadership that prioritises inclusivity and progress.

Mahama’s Triumphant Return

John Mahama’s victory signifies a remarkable political comeback, marking his return to the Jubilee House on 7 January 2025. His campaign resonated with voters by emphasising job creation, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

In his victory speech, Mahama underscored the importance of national unity and accountability: “This victory is not just for the NDC but for every Ghanaian who believes in a brighter future. Together, we will build a Ghana that works for everyone.”

He also urged his incoming administration to remain humble and dedicated to service, cautioning: “Power belongs to the people, and when they have reached their limit, they will show you that it is God who gives power.”

Bawumia’s Halted Ambitions

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, which centred on digitalisation and economic reforms, failed to connect with an electorate disillusioned by the NPP’s governance. His defeat represents a significant setback for the party’s agenda of expanding its electoral base.

The Vice President’s loss highlights voters’ dissatisfaction with the government’s inability to address critical issues, such as economic hardship, which heavily influenced the election outcome.

Looking Ahead

The transition of power on 7 January marks the dawn of a new chapter for Ghana. The NDC faces immense expectations to deliver on its promises, while the NPP must reassess and strategise for future elections.