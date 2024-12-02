Belgium becomes first country to grant sex workers full employment rights

Belgium has become the first country in the world to grant sex workers the same employment rights as other workers, including maternity leave, pensions, and access to social security. This landmark legislation, which came into effect on December 1, 2024, represents a significant step forward in the global fight for sex workers’ rights and recognition.

Belgium’s new law cements its position as a trailblazer in progressive labor reforms. Building on its 2022 decision to decriminalize prostitution, the legislation officially recognizes sex work as a legitimate profession and extends key benefits to workers, such as maternity leave, healthcare, unemployment support, and pensions.

Isabelle Jaramillo, coordinator of Espace P, an advocacy group involved in drafting the legislation, called it a groundbreaking moment for the profession. “This is an incredible step forward,” she said. “It means their profession can finally be recognized as legitimate by the Belgian state.”

Jaramillo also highlighted the implications for employers in the industry, calling it “a revolution.” She explained, “They’ll have to apply for state authorization to hire sex workers. Under the previous legislation, hiring someone for sex work automatically made you a pimp, even if the arrangement was consensual. Now, employers must follow proper legal procedures to hire employees.”

The law has been widely praised by advocacy groups, who see it as a bold step toward reducing stigma and improving working conditions. However, critics have raised concerns about the potential for increased bureaucracy and the risk of pushing unregistered workers further underground. The government has pledged to collaborate with unions and advocacy groups to ensure inclusive implementation and address challenges as they arise.

Belgium has a long history of progressive approaches to sex work. In 2022, it became the first European country to decriminalize prostitution, removing criminal penalties and framing sex work as a legitimate form of labor. While this reform was celebrated, sex workers were still excluded from critical labor protections like social security and maternity leave.

Following years of advocacy from organizations like UTSOPI and Espace P, Belgium’s parliament passed the legislation on November 30, 2024, bringing sex workers under the same labor framework as other professions. This decision addresses the gaps left by decriminalization and ensures comprehensive protections for workers.

Globally, Belgium’s reform sets a precedent. While countries like New Zealand and Germany have adopted progressive models for regulating sex work, Belgium’s combination of decriminalization and full labor rights makes it a leader in the movement for sex worker recognition and safety.