Man divorces wife for being raped by armed robbers

Njoki, a resident of Kirinyaga County in Kenya, endured a harrowing ordeal when three armed men stormed her home on Tuesday night. The attackers subjected her to unspeakable abuse in the presence of her husband, Kamwana, before fleeing with stolen items.

The couple had retired to bed early after their evening meal at around 7:00 PM, preparing for the next day's work. Their rest was shattered in the early hours when the robbers broke into their home, demanding valuables. The intruders raped the lady and caused emotional trauma, leaving the family devastated.

This tragic incident underscores the growing insecurity in the region, raising urgent questions about the protection of residents in their own homes.

In the aftermath of the attack, Njoki faced unimaginable trauma, and her marriage was left hanging by a thread. The robbers, unsatisfied after stealing cash and jewellery, subjected Njoki to brutal abuse while her helpless husband watched, unable to intervene as he was overpowered.

The couple was left emotionally shattered. That night, Njoki was taken to the hospital, and the incident was reported to the police. However, the authorities provided little assurance that the culprits would be apprehended, deepening the couple's anguish.

In the weeks that followed, their marriage began to unravel. Kamwana grew distant and eventually declared that he could no longer continue the union. Determined to salvage their relationship, Njoki sought help online and discovered Dr Kishimba, a herbalist known for resolving personal and relationship issues.

Njoki contacted Dr Kishimba and visited his shop the next day. There, he performed a ritual designed to rekindle Kamwana's affection and restore their bond. The intervention was successful, and today, the couple enjoys a stronger relationship.