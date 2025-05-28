From Cars to E-Bikes: 5 affordable electric vehicles an average Ghanaian worker can buy

As fuel prices continue to rise and the global auto industry shifts towards sustainability, electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly drawing the interest of Ghanaian drivers. But for the average worker, affordability remains a top concern.

While some EVs still carry hefty price tags, a growing number of budget-friendly models are making their way into the Ghanaian market, especially with used imports from China, Europe, and the U.S.

Here are five of the cheapest electric vehicles a middle-income earner in Ghana might be able to afford in 2025.

1. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV

Price in Ghana: GHS 85,000 – GHS 110,000

USD Equivalent: $6,500 – $8,500

Range: 120–170 km

Seating: 4

Top Speed: 100 km/h

Why it works: This tiny EV has become wildly popular in China and is now appearing on Ghanaian roads. It’s perfect for city commuting, very cheap to run, and easy to park.

2. BYD e1 (Used Imports)

Price in Ghana: GHS 95,000 – GHS 130,000

USD Equivalent: $7,300 – $10,000

Range: 250–300 km

Seating: 5

Top Speed: 120 km/h

Why it works: BYD is one of the biggest EV brands in the world, and their compact e1 hatchback is great for those seeking slightly more space and range. Used versions from China or Dubai are becoming accessible in Accra and Kumasi.

3. Nissan Leaf (First Generation – Used)

Price in Ghana: GHS 110,000 – GHS 150,000

USD Equivalent: $8,500 – $11,500

Range: 160–180 km (for older models)

Seating: 5

Top Speed: 140 km/h

Why it works: One of the world’s first mass-market EVs, the Nissan Leaf is reliable and available on the second-hand market in Ghana. Newer versions are pricier but still accessible to some upper-middle earners.

4. Dongfeng Rich 6 EV Pickup (Utility Option)

Price in Ghana: GHS 160,000 – GHS 190,000

USD Equivalent: $12,500 – $15,000

Range: 300 km

Seating: 5

Top Speed: 110 km/h

Why it works: For drivers in agriculture, construction, or logistics, this is one of the most affordable electric pickups on the market. It’s tough, practical, and has strong battery life.

5. JAC iEV7S (Used – Compact SUV)

Price in Ghana: GHS 135,000 – GHS 170,000

USD Equivalent: $10,000 – $13,000

Range: 250–300 km

Seating: 5

Top Speed: 130 km/h

Why it works: A budget electric SUV option for those looking for style and range without breaking the bank. Common in Dubai and available as used imports into Ghana.

Things to Consider Before Buying an EV in Ghana

Factor

Details

Charging infrastructure

Still limited, but improving in major cities like Accra and Kumasi

Maintenance

Cheaper than petrol cars, but battery replacement can be costly

Government policy

Tax incentives for EVs remain under discussion

Resale market

Still developing, but demand is rising

Final Thoughts