Full details of reliefs sought by former CJ Torkonoo in suit to quash her removal

Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, has filed an application at the Accra High Court challenging her recent removal from office.

In her certiorari application filed on 17 September 2025, she is asking the court to declare that the Warrant of Removal issued by the President on 1 September 2025, which dismissed her as Chief Justice and as a Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature, is unlawful, null, void and of no effect.

Justice Torkonoo was officially removed on 1 September after a statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that a review committee had found grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) of the 1992 Constitution. The committee’s recommendation for her removal was subsequently enforced by the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo,

In her application, the former Chief Justice is seeking the following reliefs:

ADVERTISEMENT

(a) A declaration that the President lacks the power to remove a Justice of the Superior Court from office without following the mandatory procedure set out in Article 146 of the Constitution.

(b) A declaration that jurisdiction to hear a petition for the removal of a Justice of the Superior Court lies only with a body properly constituted under Article 146(4) of the 1992 Constitution.

(c) A declaration that the Warrant of Removal executed by the President dated 1 September 2025 is unlawful, null, void and of no effect.

(d) An order of certiorari to bring before the High Court and quash the said Warrant of Removal as being in violation of the constitutional provisions regarding the removal of a Justice of the Superior Court.

(e) Any further order(s) the Court may deem fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is expected to reignite constitutional debates over the scope of presidential powers and the independence of the judiciary in Ghana.

Former CJ Gertrude Torkonoo files application to quash her removal from office

Former CJ Gertrude Torkonoo files application to quash her removal from office