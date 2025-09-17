Corruption, inequality, external pressures threatening democracies in Africa – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has warned that corruption, inequality, weak institutions, leadership deficits, and external pressures are undermining Africa’s democratic progress. He emphasised Ghana’s renewed commitment to safeguarding institutional independence, protecting free expression, and supporting democracy across the subregion.
Speaking at the 2025 Democracy Dialogue in Accra, held under the theme “Why Democracies Die,” President Mahama outlined a number of urgent reforms necessary to revitalise democratic governance on the continent. He stressed that democracy must be matched by development to remain resilient.
He stated:
To renew democracy, we must do certain things. The first one is that we must strengthen institutions, independent courts, parliaments, and our electoral bodies. The second is that we must deliver development, because democracy without development, democracy without roads, democracy without schools, hospitals, and jobs will always be at risk.
President Mahama also underlined the centrality of education, media freedom, and civic space in sustaining democracy. He noted:
The third, we must educate our citizens. The fourth, we must protect media and civic space. A free press is democracy’s immune system.
He further called for collective action to defend democratic governance in Africa. He said:
We must also build regional solidarity because the fall of democracy in one nation weakens democracy in all other nations. As host, Ghana recommits to upholding democracy, not just in rhetoric, but in practice.
Reaffirming Ghana’s stance, President Mahama added:
We’ll defend the independence of our institutions, we will support free expression, and we will continue to stand with ECOWAS in promoting democratic governance across West Africa. Democracy dies when citizens lose faith, when leaders abandon integrity, and institutions succumb to capture.
The President’s remarks come at a time when several African states face political instability, eroding public trust, and growing concerns about the future of democratic governance.