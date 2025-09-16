Pres. Mahama gov’t rapidly losing public goodwill and credibility – IMANI report

Public goodwill towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Mahama, is rapidly declining, according to a new Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election Analysis (PULSE) report published by policy think tank, IMANI Africa.

The report reviews the first six months of the current administration, drawing on data from Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, podcasts, newsfeeds, and the wider web.

According to the findings, despite the initial optimism surrounding President Mahama’s second tenure with the #ResettingGhana agenda, public confidence has weakened considerably.

The PULSE report revealed that public goodwill was at its peak in January 2025, when President Mahama assumed office:

Public sentiment was strongly positive (65–70%) during the inauguration and the launch of the #ResettingGhana agenda. The swearing-in of Ghana’s first female Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, reinforced hope for progressive governance. Civil society and independents adopted a ‘watchful optimism,’ while the opposition maintained relative quiet.

By February, however, support had begun to slip:

A cautiously positive outlook (55–60%) accompanied the President’s first State of the Nation Address, where austerity measures, such as scaling down Independence Day celebrations and appointing anti-corruption teams, were widely welcomed. Expectations grew for concrete economic relief, but scepticism lingered.

In March 2025, sentiment became more divided:

Sentiment became sharply polarised (45% positive, 45% negative). While the abolition of unpopular taxes (E-Levy, betting tax) won public support, the wave of public sector dismissals earned President Mahama the viral nickname ‘Terminator 1.’ Civil servants feared job insecurity, and although youth welcomed tax relief, doubts about the government’s employment agenda grew.

By April and May 2025, negativity dominated:

Negative perceptions rose (45% positive, 50% negative) as the private jet controversy undermined earlier austerity messaging. The government’s flagship Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), initially hailed, faced doubts over selective justice. Despite international investment forums, opposition narratives of hypocrisy and inconsistency dominated online discourse.

These trends continued into June 2025:

Predominantly negative sentiment (50% negative, 45% positive) persisted, fuelled by ongoing dismissals, private jet debates, and allegations of selective justice. While economic diversification efforts, such as the mining summit and fiscal reforms, gained traction, governance controversies overshadowed them. Even within NDC ranks, disappointment emerged.

IMANI Africa concluded by urging the Mahama administration to match rhetoric with action, avoid contradictions, and engage youth and civil society through transparency, fiscal discipline, and tangible anti-corruption results.