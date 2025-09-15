‘No convicted hardened criminals will be accepted’ – Ablakwa on US deportations

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured Ghanaians that no convicted or hardened criminals will be admitted into the country under the agreement to receive deported West Africans from the United States of America (USA).

According to him, all potential deportees will undergo independent vetting and background checks to ensure they pose no security threat before being accepted into Ghana.

His clarification follows mixed reactions after President John Dramani Mahama, during a media encounter on Wednesday, 10 September, revealed that Ghana had reached an agreement with the US to accept West African deportees, with fourteen (14) already received.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 15 September, Mr Ablakwa explained that the agreement is rooted in Ghana’s commitment to human rights and Pan-African solidarity, noting that some deportees had been detained in harsh and distressing conditions.

He stated:

The government of Ghana took the principled and humanitarian decision to accept the limited number of West African nationals deported from the United States under exceptional circumstances, in line with Ghana's long-standing Pan-African ideals and unwavering commitment to regional solidarity.

Mr Ablakwa further assured that strict safeguards have been established:

The background of those the US intends to deport will first be scrutinised to satisfy ourselves that they do not pose any threat to the security of our country and cannot harm our citizens. We have put in place strict measures to ensure that convicted hardened criminals cannot be brought into our country under this understanding.