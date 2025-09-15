The pressure group, FixTheCountry movement, has announced plans to hold a two-day protest to demand urgent government action against illegal mining, widely known in Ghana as galamsey.

The protest will begin with a vigil at the Revolution Square on Sunday, 21 September, followed by a march on Monday, 22 September, which is a public holiday.

In a social media post, lead convener of the movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, stressed the need for immediate and collective action to protect the environment, insisting that the fight against galamsey is beyond elections.

ALSO READ: Dr Bawumia pays emotional tribute to late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

He wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

FixTheCountry Movement announces first anti-galamsey protest against Pres. Mahama

The responsibility to protect and preserve the environment is a divine assignment entrusted to us as a people. Our responsibility to end galamsey does not end at elections, nor does it begin after our party loses one. This is bigger than petty politics.

He added:

On Sunday, 21 September, we will hold a vigil at the Revolution Square, and on Monday, 22 September, there will be a march calling attention to the urgency of our environmental crisis. Join us.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest follows heightened scrutiny of President John Dramani Mahama’s recent comments on illegal mining during the Presidential Media Encounter held on Wednesday, 10 September.

At the event, President Mahama defended his approach, stating that declaring a state of emergency should only be considered as a last resort. He emphasised the need to exhaust existing legal frameworks before resorting to such a drastic measure.

However, the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has strongly criticised the President’s position. In a press release dated Thursday, 11 September 2025, and signed by its convener, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the coalition described the government’s response as “disappointing” and lacking the urgency required to address the crisis.