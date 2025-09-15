Dr Bawumia pays emotional tribute to late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid a heartfelt tribute to renowned philanthropist, agriculturalist and industrialist, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Dr Bawumia noted that Apostle Safo’s impact extended far beyond the role of a religious leader, describing him as a pioneer of indigenous innovations who inspired an enduring spirit of industry among Ghanaians.

In a social media post on Sunday, 14 September, he expressed deep sadness at the passing of the celebrated inventor, recalling the personal bond he shared with him.

Dr Bawumia wrote:

Apostle Safo served Ghana beyond the capacity of a religious leader. He pioneered indigenous innovations and forcefully inspired an industrial spirit amongst Ghanaians. He was also dedicated to improving the lives of the less privileged in society, as witnessed in his numerous philanthropic endeavours.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, stating:

As a religious leader, his open arms received me. Anytime I called on him, I departed his presence with lasting words of encouragement and wisdom. On behalf of my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Kristo Asafo Mission, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Bawumia concluded by celebrating Apostle Safo’s legacy:

May his legacy continue to endure and inspire future generations to believe in our domestic solutions, serve their communities, and put Ghana first.

Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, affectionately known as “Kantanka, the African Star”, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 11 September 2025 at age 77.

A statement signed by his daughter, former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo (Esq), described him as “a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless.”

