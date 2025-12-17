GHAMRO explains low royalty payment after Fancy Gadam receives GH¢123.82

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has moved to clarify recent public concerns after musician Fancy Gadam questioned the modest royalty payment he received from the organisation.

The clarification follows a strongly worded social media post by the artiste on 15 December 2025, in which he expressed disappointment after receiving just GH¢123 in royalties, despite what he described as years of dedication and hard work in the music industry.

In a statement dated 16 December 2025 and signed by Gordon Mensah, Head of Digital Services and Distribution, GHAMRO acknowledged Fancy Gadam’s impact on Ghanaian music but stressed that changes in royalty figures should not be interpreted as disregard for an artiste’s value or contribution.

According to the organisation, it is not mandated to collect or distribute sound recording, also known as master, royalties from digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay.

“GHAMRO does not collect or distribute sound recording (master) royalties from Digital Service Providers (DSPs),” the statement noted. “Sound recording royalties are paid directly to the owner of the master recording, usually through the rights holder’s digital distributor or record label. If Fancy Gadam owns the sound recordings he invested time, resources and sleepless nights to create, those earnings are paid to him by his distributor, not by GHAMRO.”

GHAMRO further explained that publishing royalties, the only portion under its jurisdiction, represent a relatively small fraction of overall digital streaming income.

“Within the digital ecosystem, publishing royalties account for approximately 15 to 20 per cent of total streaming revenue,” the statement explained. “The remaining 80 to 85 per cent relates to sound recording rights, which fall outside GHAMRO’s scope.”

The organisation added that when Digital Service Providers fail to submit adequate or consistent usage data, the publishing royalties payable to rights holders are directly affected.

In addition to digital challenges, GHAMRO disclosed that more than 90 per cent of broadcast stations in Ghana either do not pay royalties or fail to submit accurate usage reports, a situation that significantly complicates fair distribution.

“Where broadcasters do not pay or submit valid usage reports, GHAMRO cannot lawfully distribute royalties for those uses, regardless of how frequently an artiste’s music is aired,” the body stated.

On income from live performances and synchronisation licences, GHAMRO explained that payments are dependent on proper licensing, accurate programme documentation and up-to-date registration of musical works. It cautioned that unlicensed or unreported usage cannot generate royalties.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and fairness, GHAMRO encouraged Fancy Gadam and other members to engage directly with its distribution department for personalised explanations regarding their royalty statements.