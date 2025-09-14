Breaking News: Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka confirmed dead

The Safo family and the Kristo Asafo Church have confirmed the passing of renowned philanthropist, agriculturalist and industrialist, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Dr Safo Kantanka, popularly known as “Kantanka, the African Star”, died peacefully on Thursday, 11 September 2025.

A brief statement signed by his daughter, former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo (Esq), paid tribute to him as “a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless.”

Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The statement read:

With profound sorrow and deepest grief, the Safo family and the Kristo Asafo Church announce the peaceful passing of Ghana’s beloved man of God, the greatest technological icon, philanthropist, agriculturalist and industrialist popularly referred to as ‘Kantanka, the African Star’. Our dearest Father passed away peacefully on Thursday, 11 September 2025.

Quoting scripture, the family added:

Romans 14:8 states; ‘For if we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord’. Apostle Safo was a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless. Ghana has indeed lost a gallant son and a true legend.

The statement further described his legacy:

His unique persona was shaped by his life struggles, dreams, resilience, courage, determination and dedication to his calling and conviction.

The family has appealed to the public to respect their privacy during this period of grief, noting that burial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in the coming days.

Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was a prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur, inventor and religious leader, born on 26 August 1948 in Bom, near Kensere, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He was the founder and chairman of the Kantanka Group, recognised as Ghana's largest local technology conglomerate, and in 1994 established Kantanka Automobile, which designs, manufactures, assembles and sells luxury vehicles. His business empire spans multiple sectors, including automotive, pharmaceuticals and technological innovation.

Beyond his entrepreneurial achievements, Apostle Safo was also the spiritual leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, which he founded as both a religious and industrial organisation. He is remembered as a technologist, philanthropist and Pan-African advocate who dedicated his life to advancing local manufacturing and technology development in Ghana.